Ohio watch party: Which Ohioan is involved and where can I view it?

Ohio’s Quarterfinalists in the 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee

The 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is currently underway, with 231 spellers from across the United States, Bahamas, Ghana, and Canada competing for the championship title. Ohio has five quarterfinalists participating in the event this year, and the state is hoping to end a thirteen-year drought without a winner.

Who are the Ohio quarterfinalists?

Shaylynn Dennis, an eighth-grader at Beaver Local Middle School in East Liverpool, is one of Ohio’s quarterfinalists. She previously competed in 2022 and tied for 89th place. Her sponsor is The Salem News, East Liverpool Review, and The Morning Journal. Joey Constantine, a seventh-grader at Lakeview Middle School in Cortland, is another quarterfinalist. He previously competed in 2022 and tied for 32nd place. WFMJ Television in Youngstown sponsors him.

The other three Ohio quarterfinalists are Aditya Rao, a seventh-grader at Hilliard Heritage Middle School in Hilliard; Alyssa Martinez, an eighth-grader at St. Rose School in Perrysburg; and Nia Thomas, a sixth-grader at Pleasant Run Middle School in Cincinnati. Rao’s sponsor is The Columbus Dispatch, while The Blade in Toledo sponsors Martinez, and The Cincinnati Enquirer sponsors Thomas.

Ohio’s eliminated spellers

Three Ohio spellers have been eliminated from the competition. Avinav Prem Anand, a sixth-grader at Olentangy Orange Middle School, was eliminated in the fourth round on the word “deflagrate.” He previously competed in 2022 and tied for 32nd place. His sponsor is the Ohio University College of Business in Athens.

Henry Corcoran, an eighth-grader at Veritas Classical Academy in Marietta, was eliminated in the fourth round with the word “monoxenous.” The Marietta Times sponsors him. Andrew MacDonald, an eighth-grader at Bishop John King Mussio Junior High in Steubenville, was eliminated in the fifth round after being asked to provide a synonym for “paraphernalia.” He previously competed in 2022 and tied for 89th place. The Steubenville Herald-Star sponsors him.

Ohio’s past winners

Ohio has produced nine winners since the Scripps National Spelling Bee began in 1925, making it the state with the second-most winners after Texas, which has produced 16 champions. All of Ohio’s champions have come from the northeastern part of the state, specifically Cleveland, Akron, or Canton. However, none of this year’s quarterfinalists hail from those areas.

Ohio’s most recent winner was Anamika Veeramani, a 14-year-old speller from North Royalton near Cleveland, who won the 83rd annual spelling bee with the word “stromuhr,” a medical instrument of German origin used to measure arteries.

How to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee began on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. The finals will take place on Thursday, June 1, also at 8 p.m. The event will be broadcast on the ION channel, which is available for free on most cable, satellite, and streaming providers.

