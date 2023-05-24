Oil City man charged with rape and incest involving 13-year-old female victim

Skylar Whitman victim name : Oil City Man Faces Charges of Rape and Incest for Sexual Conduct with 13-Year-Old Female
A 20-year-old man from Oil City has been charged with rape and incest after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. The Oil City police were called to a residence on West Front Street around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after a woman witnessed Skylar Whitman engaging in sexual activity with the minor. The details of the case are contained in a criminal complaint filed by the police.
Read Full story :OC man charged with rape, incest | For the Record/
News Source : TheDerrick.com
