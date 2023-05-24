Oil City man charged with rape and incest involving 13-year-old female victim

Skylar Whitman victim name : Oil City Man Faces Charges of Rape and Incest for Sexual Conduct with 13-Year-Old Female

A 20-year-old man from Oil City has been charged with rape and incest after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. The Oil City police were called to a residence on West Front Street around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after a woman witnessed Skylar Whitman engaging in sexual activity with the minor. The details of the case are contained in a criminal complaint filed by the police.

Read Full story : OC man charged with rape, incest | For the Record /

News Source : TheDerrick.com

Rape charges in Orange County Incest allegations in California Legal case against OC man for sexual assault Criminal charges for rape and incest Orange County man arrested for sexual offenses