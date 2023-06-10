Oil City man Leon Patrick Wagner Jr. charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Oil City man Leon Patrick Wagner Jr. charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Posted on June 10, 2023

Leon Patrick Wagner Jr. : Oil City man Leon Patrick Wagner Jr. faces charge of drug delivery resulting in death

Leon Patrick Wagner Jr., 29, from Oil City, has waived a hearing on a drug delivery resulting in death charge in Central Court. The details of the case are not provided in the article.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

  1. Venango County Court Reporter
  2. Court Reporting Services
  3. Legal Transcription
  4. Deposition Transcript
  5. Legal Documentation Services
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply