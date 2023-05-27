Oil India Limited to drill offshore well near Kollam for oil and gas reserves

Oil India Limited : Oil India Limited plans exploratory drilling for oil and gas off Kollam coast in 2024

Oil India Limited (OIL), a public sector oil company based in Assam, is preparing to conduct exploratory drilling operations in search of oil and gas reserves off the coast of Kollam. If all goes according to plan, drilling will commence in the second quarter of 2024. The company has identified a location for one offshore well approximately 26 nautical miles from the Kollam port. Successful drilling could have a significant impact on the socio-economic profile of the state, boosting industrial and commercial activities. OIL was awarded the offshore block exploratory rights in the Kerala-Konkan shallow waters and conducted seismic surveys between December 2020 and January 2021. The proposed exploratory well will be dug to a target depth of 5,500 meters. Logging will be done to determine the properties of the geological formations surrounding the hole, and crude oil or gas will be extracted from the hydrocarbon-bearing zone after analyzing the logging data. The data obtained will be analyzed to determine whether oil or gas can be explored on a commercially viable scale. It is too early to predict whether commercially feasible volumes of oil and gas will be found at the Kollam project. The company’s Kakkinada unit is coordinating and hiring the necessary machines and experts for the exploration. In 2009, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation attempted an exploration off the Kochi coast but abandoned it after failing to hit the target.

News Source : The_Hindu

