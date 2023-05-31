“Oil Pastel Scenery Drawing”: Creating a Stunning Landscape Using Oil Pastels: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Draw a Beautiful Scenery with Oil Pastels

Oil pastels are one of the most versatile and easy to use art mediums that can be used to create beautiful and vibrant scenery. The texture and versatility of oil pastels make them perfect for creating stunning landscapes, seascapes, and other natural scenes. In this article, we will discuss how to draw a beautiful scenery with oil pastels.

Materials Needed

Before we start, let’s look at the materials that you will need to create beautiful scenery with oil pastels:

Oil pastels (a set of 24 colors is good enough)

Drawing paper (preferably a thick one to hold the oil pastel colors)

Pencil

Eraser

Cotton swabs or a blending tool

Fixative (optional)

Step-by-Step Guide

Let’s start with the step-by-step guide on how to draw a beautiful scenery with oil pastels:

Step 1: Sketch the Scenery

First, sketch the scenery on the drawing paper using a pencil. You can use a reference image or draw from your imagination. Sketch the outlines of the trees, mountains, hills, and other features of the scenery.

Step 2: Add the Base Color

Next, choose the base color for the scenery and fill it in using oil pastels. Use a light color for the sky and a darker color for the ground. You can blend the colors using the blending tool or cotton swabs to create a smooth transition between the sky and ground.

Step 3: Add the Details

Now it’s time to add the details to the scenery. Start with the trees, using a darker shade of green for the leaves and a lighter shade for the trunk. Use the blending tool to create a realistic texture for the leaves. You can also add shadows to the trees using a darker shade of green or brown.

Next, add the mountains and hills to the scenery using darker shades of colors. Use a blending tool to create a realistic texture for the mountains and hills. Add shadows to the mountains and hills using a darker shade of the same color.

Finally, add any other details to the scenery like the sun, clouds, birds, or any other elements that you want to include.

Step 4: Fixative

Once you are satisfied with the final result, you can use a fixative to seal the oil pastels and prevent them from smudging. Spray the fixative evenly over the drawing paper and let it dry for a few minutes.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips and tricks that you can use to create a stunning and realistic scenery with oil pastels:

Experiment with different color combinations to create a unique and vibrant scenery.

Use a blending tool or cotton swabs to blend the colors and create a smooth transition between different shades.

Use a white oil pastel to create highlights and bring out the details of the scenery.

Add shadows and highlights to create depth and dimension to the scenery.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Oil pastels are easy to blend and correct if you make a mistake.

Conclusion

Oil pastels are a fun and easy medium to work with, and they can be used to create beautiful and vibrant scenery. With the right techniques and materials, you can create stunning landscapes, seascapes, and other natural scenes that look like they were painted with oil paints. Follow the step-by-step guide and tips and tricks mentioned in this article, and you will be able to create your own beautiful scenery with oil pastels.

Source Link :How to Draw a Beautiful Scenery with Oil Pastels/

Oil pastel landscape tutorial Tips for creating a stunning oil pastel scenery Step-by-step oil pastel landscape drawing Techniques for blending oil pastels in a scenery Oil pastel color combinations for a picturesque landscape