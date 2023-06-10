Ojai woman rescued from Pacific Ocean after driving vehicle off PCH, victim flown to hospital

Ojai victim : Ojai Woman Rescued from Pacific Ocean After Driving Vehicle off PCH in Ventura County, Victim Identified

On Friday afternoon, an 18-year-old Ojai resident was saved from the Pacific Ocean after driving her Mercedes off the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County. The accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. north of Yerba Buena Road. The victim was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks for treatment. The Ventura County Aviation Unit posted dramatic footage of the rescue on social media. The woman was able to escape the vehicle before rescuers arrived, and the vehicle could not be immediately recovered due to unsafe conditions. The cause of the crash is unknown, and authorities are asking witnesses to contact the CHP Ventura-area office at (805) 662-2640. This news story was originally reported by the Los Angeles Times.

News Source : Ben Poston

