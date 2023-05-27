Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office school threat today : Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests Florida teen for school threat

Posted on May 27, 2023

Sheriff’s Office in Okaloosa County apprehends Florida teenager for making school threat today 2023.
A 15-year-old from Fort Walton Beach has been arrested for making threats to students at Baker School in Florida. The teenager created an Instagram profile and sent threats referencing a Glock handgun and a photo of a weapon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the teenager and make the arrest.

News Source : Summer Poole

