“Oklahoma mass murder” : Police Report: Oklahoma Sex Offender Murders 6, Including Wife and Stepchildren, Before Taking His Own Life

Convicted Sex Offender in Oklahoma Kills Six, Including Wife and Children, Before Taking His Own Life

A tragic incident occurred in Henryetta, Oklahoma, where a convicted sex offender, Jesse McFadden, shot and killed six people, including his wife, Holly Guess, and her three children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, and Tiffany Dore Guess, before turning the gun on himself. The bodies of two teen girls, Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster, who were visiting the family over the weekend, were also found dead.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice stated that the victims had been shot one to three times in the head. The bodies were found on a rural property near Henryetta, Oklahoma, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City on Monday. Police discovered the seven bodies while searching for McFadden after he failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County.

McFadden was sentenced in 2003 to 20 years for first-degree rape of a 17-year-old. He was released three years early, despite facing new charges of using a contraband cell phone in 2016 to trade nude photos with a 16-year-old girl. Court records show that McFadden was charged with the new crimes in 2017 after the young woman’s relative alerted authorities. Set free in October 2020, he was arrested the next month and then released on a $25,000 bond pending the trial, which was repeatedly delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family members of the victims are questioning why McFadden was released after serving only 16 years and nine months of his original 20-year sentence, despite facing new charges that could send him back to prison. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

McFadden’s Ominous Texts and Family Reactions

Ominous text messages obtained by KOKI show McFadden appearing to blame his accuser – now a 23-year-old woman – for ending his “great life” and saying that he was determined not to go to prison. “Now it’s all gone,” he texted. “I told you I wouldn’t go back.” He added: “This is all on you for continuing this.”

McFadden married Holly Guess in May 2022. It is unclear what Guess knew about his record. Her mother, Janette Mayo, said the family didn’t learn about her son-in-law’s criminal history until a few months ago.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told The Associated Press. “He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Conclusion

The incident was a tragedy that could have been avoided with more stringent laws and regulations on convicted sex offenders. The families of the victims are now left to mourn their loved ones, while the authorities and the public are left to question the justice system’s handling of McFadden’s case.

