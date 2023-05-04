“Oklahoma shooting” : Official Confirms Oklahoma Shooter Killed 6 People Before Taking Own Life

Oklahoma Sex Offender Kills Wife, Three Children and Two Friends Before Committing Suicide

An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Concerns have grown about why Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender, was free as his trial on new sex charges loomed.

Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims had each been shot in the head one to three times with a 9 mm pistol when they were found near a creek and in a heavily wooded area in rural Oklahoma. The bodies had apparently been moved there from where they were originally killed, and the scene had been “staged” before McFadden killed himself.

The discovery of the bodies near McFadden’s home in Henryetta came on the day he was to stand trial on charges that he solicited nude images from another teen while he was imprisoned for rape. Authorities have declined to release a motive for the shootings, but McFadden had vowed not to return to prison in a series of ominous messages with his young victim.

A solicitation conviction can mean a 10-year sentence, and the pornography charge could mean 20 years behind bars. Prentice declined to speculate on whether that is what led to the shooting.

McFadden had been sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old and was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing new charges that he used a contraband cell phone in 2016 to trade nude photos with the woman, then 16. He was released in 2020 after serving 16 years and nine months, even though the new charges could send him back to prison for many years if convicted.

Justin Webster, who said he allowed his daughter Ivy to join a sleepover at the McFadden home not knowing anything about the man’s past, raised concerns about McFadden’s release. “To get to save some other children, to make a change is what I want to do,” Webster told The AP during a tearful interview in Henryetta, expressing a determination to “tell Ivy’s story and our story and get our government officials and everybody to start speaking up loud and keeping those pedophiles in jail.”

The grim discovery could push the number of people slain in mass killings past 100 for the year, according to a database maintained by The AP and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Oklahoma Suspect Fatally Shot 6, Then Killed Self, Official Says/