“Old Guy Goalie NHL playoff run”: Could Sergei Bobrovsky’s playoff performance be the most outstanding for an experienced NHL goaltender?

Sergei Bobrovsky: A Historic Playoff Run

Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance in the 2023 NHL playoffs has been nothing short of miraculous. At 34 years old and coming off a season with subpar numbers, many wrote him off as a washed-up has-been. However, he has shocked the hockey world by transforming into a brick wall and leading the Florida Panthers to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals. But has there ever been a playoff run like this before?

To answer this question, we must look back at some of the greatest playoff performances by goalies over 30. We’ll compare these runs to Bobrovsky’s and determine whether his unexpected resurgence is truly unprecedented.

Dwayne Roloson, Oilers (2006)

At 36 years old, Roloson was a mid-season acquisition for the Oilers and helped them squeak into the playoffs as an eighth seed. However, he shocked the hockey world by leading the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Finals, posting a .927 save percentage through three rounds before getting injured in Game 1. While his regular-season numbers weren’t great, he had been a solid goalie in the years leading up to the lockout. Overall, Roloson’s playoff run was unexpected, but not quite as shocking as Bobrovsky’s.

Arturs Irbe, Hurricanes (2002)

Irbe was a fan favorite for his diminutive size and unconventional style, but at 34 years old, he wasn’t expected to lead the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Finals. However, after briefly losing his starting job in the playoffs, Irbe regained it in Round 2 and posted a .938 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average. While Irbe had no prior history of playoff success, he had finished in the top 10 in Vezina voting three times. Overall, Irbe’s playoff run may have been more unexpected than Roloson’s, but still not as shocking as Bobrovsky’s.

Mike Liut, Whalers (1986)

Liut was a former Hart Trophy runner-up who had fallen on hard times with the struggling Whalers. However, at 30 years old, he led them to their first playoff series win and almost upset the Canadiens in Round 2. He finished the postseason with a .938 save percentage, which was impressive even by mid-80s standards. While Liut had been a solid goalie in the years leading up to the playoffs, his lack of postseason success made his run unexpected. However, his playoff run was shorter than Roloson’s or Irbe’s, and therefore not as impressive.

Ken Wregget, Penguins (1996)

Wregget had spent the early years of his career getting shelled on bad Leafs teams before briefly shining for the Flyers in the 1989 playoffs. At 32 years old, he was splitting time with Tom Barrasso on the Penguins but stepped up when Barrasso got injured in Round 1. Wregget almost single-handedly won the series and stayed hot to beat the Rangers in Round 2. However, after one bad start in the conference final, the Penguins went back to Barrasso and lost. While his playoff run was impressive, it was ultimately shorter and less impactful than the others on this list.

So, where does Bobrovsky’s playoff run rank among these historic performances? Based on the statistics and context, it’s safe to say that his run is the most unexpected of them all. While the others had some prior playoff success or were solid goalies in the years leading up to their runs, Bobrovsky had been viewed as a disappointment since signing a massive contract with the Panthers in 2019. To see him suddenly transform into a Conn Smythe candidate is truly shocking.

In conclusion, Bobrovsky’s playoff run is not only a testament to his skill and resilience, but also a reminder that anything can happen in the playoffs. Whether he leads the Panthers to the Stanley Cup or not, his story will go down as one of the greatest surprises in NHL history.

NHL playoffs Sergei Bobrovsky Old guy goalie Amazing playoff run Best playoff performance

News Source : Sean McIndoe

Source Link :Is Sergei Bobrovsky having the most amazing Old Guy Goalie NHL playoff run ever?/