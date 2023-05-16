Old National Bank’s Downtown Louisville Status to be Revealed Soon

Old National Bank to Open New Branch in Downtown Louisville

Old National Bank, a regional bank with a strong presence in the Midwest, has announced the opening of a new branch in downtown Louisville. The branch, which will be located at 310 S 4th St, is expected to open in the coming months.

Commitment to the Louisville Community

Old National Bank has a long history of serving the communities in which it operates. With over 200 branches across the Midwest, the bank is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of its customers and the communities it serves.

The decision to open a new branch in downtown Louisville is a testament to the bank’s commitment to the city and its residents. Old National Bank believes that Louisville is a vibrant and growing city, and the new branch will help the bank better serve the needs of its customers in the area.

Convenient Location

The new Old National Bank branch will be located at 310 S 4th St, in the heart of downtown Louisville. The location is convenient for both residents and businesses in the area, providing easy access to a full range of banking services.

In addition to traditional banking services such as checking and savings accounts, loans, and mortgages, the new branch will also offer a range of digital banking options. Customers will be able to use the bank’s online and mobile banking platforms to manage their accounts, pay bills, and transfer funds.

High-Quality Customer Service

At Old National Bank, customer service is a top priority. The bank’s team of knowledgeable and experienced bankers is dedicated to providing high-quality service to every customer.

Whether you are a long-time customer or a new customer opening your first account, you can expect to receive personalized attention and excellent service at the new downtown Louisville branch. The bank’s team of professionals will work with you to understand your financial goals and help you achieve them.

Commitment to Safety and Security

Old National Bank takes the safety and security of its customers’ information and assets very seriously. The bank has implemented a number of robust security measures to protect against fraud and other forms of financial crime.

At the new downtown Louisville branch, customers can be confident that their accounts and transactions are secure. The bank’s team of professionals will work diligently to ensure that all customer information and transactions are kept confidential and secure.

Conclusion

The opening of a new Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville represents a significant investment in the city and its residents. The bank’s commitment to providing high-quality banking services, excellent customer service, and a safe and secure banking environment make it an attractive choice for customers in the area.

Whether you are looking for traditional banking services or digital banking solutions, the new downtown Louisville branch of Old National Bank will be a convenient and reliable choice for all of your banking needs.

Old National Bank downtown Louisville announcement Downtown Louisville Old National Bank update Old National Bank expansion in Louisville Louisville residents anticipate Old National Bank news Old National Bank reveals plans for downtown Louisville location