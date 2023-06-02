old recipe: An Old German Recipe Passed Down by My Grandmother: Simple and Delicious

Grandma’s German Potato Salad Recipe

Introduction

Potato salad is a classic dish that has been enjoyed for generations. Each family has their own unique spin on it, but this recipe from my grandma in Germany is hands down the best I’ve ever had. It’s simple, delicious, and has just the right amount of tang to it. Plus, it’s perfect for any occasion – from summer barbecues to holiday dinners.

Ingredients

5-6 medium-sized potatoes

1/2 cup diced bacon or ham

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Peel and chop the potatoes into small, bite-sized pieces. Boil the potatoes in a pot of salted water until tender, about 10-12 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, fry the bacon or ham in a skillet until crispy. Remove from the skillet and set aside, reserving the bacon grease in the pan. Add the diced onion to the skillet and cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add the apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and black pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Once the potatoes are cooked, drain them and add them to the skillet with the onion mixture. Toss to coat the potatoes evenly. Add the chopped parsley and crispy bacon or ham to the skillet. Toss again to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Why This Recipe Is Special

What makes this potato salad recipe so special is the combination of flavors. The tangy dressing made with apple cider vinegar and sugar perfectly complements the salty bacon or ham and the earthy potatoes. Plus, the addition of fresh parsley adds a bright and herbaceous note that ties everything together.

Another thing that sets this recipe apart is its simplicity. There are no fancy ingredients or complicated techniques involved. You just need a handful of pantry staples and a bit of time to boil the potatoes. It’s a great recipe to have in your back pocket for when you need to whip up a crowd-pleasing dish in a hurry.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a classic potato salad recipe with a bit of a twist, give this one a try. It’s a tried-and-true recipe that has been passed down through generations of my family in Germany, and I’m excited to share it with you. Serve it alongside grilled meats, sandwiches, or as a side dish to your favorite meal. It’s sure to become a staple in your recipe collection!

German cuisine Traditional family recipes Generational cooking Homemade meals Cultural heritage

News Source : Delicious Chicken Recipes

Source Link :Grandma from Germany shared this old recipe with me! Simple and delicious/