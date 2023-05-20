“Oldest Animal”: The Oldest Animal on Earth is Identified as Comb Jellies

A study published in the journal Nature suggests that comb jellies were the first animals to roam the planet approximately 700 million years ago, challenging previous debates that revolved around whether sponges or comb jellies were the earliest animals. Researchers from the University of California Berkeley examined the organization of genes in chromosomes and found distinct differences in the chromosome structure of comb jellies compared to sponges, jellyfish, and other invertebrates. These findings indicate that comb jellies may have diverged from the common ancestor before other animal lineages appeared.

