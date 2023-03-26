“Oldest drag queen Darcelle XV dies at 92 #RIP”

Darcelle XV, the oldest active drag queen in the world, has passed away at the remarkable age of 92. This news was reported by #1010WINS.

Darcelle XV, the world’s oldest performing drag queen, passed away at the age of 92. The news of her passing was confirmed recently, and the LGBTQ+ community and the entertainment industry mourn the loss of this legendary performer.

Darcelle XV, whose real name was Walter W. Cole, was a pioneer in the drag community, having started her career in Portland, Oregon, back in 1967. She was not only a performer but also a businesswoman, having owned and operated what was known as Darcelle XV Showplace, a popular nightclub that has been in operation for over five decades.

Through her nightclub, Darcelle provided a stage not only for herself but also for countless other drag performers, providing a platform for LGBTQ+ artists to express themselves and showcase their talents. Moreover, Darcelle’s nightclub was a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, where they could be themselves without fear of judgment or persecution.

Apart from being a performer and a businesswoman, Darcelle XV was also a philanthropist who generously donated to various organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Cascade AIDS Project. She had an unyielding commitment to social justice causes and advocated consistently for the rights of all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Throughout her career, Darcelle received several accolades and recognitions, including the prestigious Key to the City award from the Mayor of Portland in 2018. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the many performers she mentored and inspired, as well as through the countless lives she impacted through her advocacy and activism.

The LGBTQ+ community and the entertainment industry have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Darcelle XV, recognizing the immense impact she had on the LGBTQ+ community. She will forever be remembered as a trailblazing performer, businesswoman, philanthropist, advocate, and community leader.

