“Oldest human footprint discovery”: News: Oldest Human Footprint in the World Discovered by Scientists

The Discovery of the Oldest Human Footprint in South Africa

Scientists have recently discovered the world’s oldest human footprint on the Cape south coast of South Africa. The track is believed to have been made by Homo sapiens and is estimated to be around 153,000 years old. The Garden Route National Park, located west of the coastal town of Knysna, is where the footprint was found, making it older than the two previously dated South African sites, Nahoon and Langebaan, which are 124,000 and 117,000 years old, respectively.

Details of the Find

The discovery was detailed in an article published in the international journal of trace fossils, Ichnos. The study was led by Charles Helm, a Research Associate at Nelson Mandela University, and Andrew Carr, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Leicester. According to the study, the oldest footprint is one of the most remarkable finds recorded. The authors explain that the sites ranged in age, with the most recent dating back around 71,000 years. The oldest, which dates back 153,000 years, is the oldest footprint attributed to Homo sapiens. The African tally for dated hominin ichnosites older than 50,000 years now stands at 14.

The Nature of the Footprint

The footprints are “natural casts” from the layer of sand that filled them. The South African hominin track sites are globally unusual in that this is a common mode of preservation. The footprint is outlined in chalk, which appears long and narrow because it includes a heel drag.

About the South African Sites

The South African sites on the Cape coast, attributed to Homo sapiens, are exposed when they are discovered in rocks known as aeolianites, which are the cemented versions of ancient dunes. Excavation is therefore not usually considered. Due to the sites’ exposure to the elements and the coarseness of dune sand, they are not usually as well-preserved as East African sites. They are also vulnerable to erosion, so researchers often have to work fast to record and analyze them before they are destroyed by the ocean and the wind.

Dating the Footprint

A key challenge when studying the palaeo-record, trackways, fossils, or any other kind of ancient sediment is determining how old the materials are. In the case of the Cape south coast aeolianites, the dating method of choice is often optically stimulated luminescence. This method of dating shows how long ago a grain of sand was exposed to sunlight, indicating how long that section of sediment has been buried. Given how the tracks in this study were formed, impressions made on wet sand followed by burial with new blowing sand, optically stimulated luminescence is a good method because researchers can be reasonably confident that the dating “clock” started at around the same time the trackway was created.

Conclusion

The discovery of the oldest human footprint in South Africa is a significant accomplishment for researchers. The find helps to paint a clearer picture of the early history of Homo sapiens and their migration patterns. The study authors conclude that the find suggests that people may not have been looking hard enough or in the right places. As such, the discovery of more such sites in the future is likely.

Paleontology Archeology Human evolution Fossil record Prehistoric humans

News Source : Niagara Gazette

Source Link :Scientists discover the world’s oldest human footprint | News/