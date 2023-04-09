Oldest Phoenix Firefighter Dies at 105

At 105 years old, the oldest retired firefighter in Phoenix has passed away.

Former Fire Captain Benny Ashley Passes Away at 105 Years Old

The Phoenix Fire Department has lost a connection to its past with the passing of one of its greatest and oldest retired firefighters. Former Fire Captain Benny Ashley, who joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday. He was 105 years old. The Phoenix Fire Department announced his passing on Twitter: GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Benny Ashley was a wonderful 105 years of age when he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, April 8th 2023. He was the oldest living retired Phoenix Firefighter. @CityofPhoenixAZ pic.twitter.com/sMHx6PxeZZ —

Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 8, 2023 Ashley had 30 years of service with the Phoenix Fire Department and also served in World War II and the Korean War. Arizona’s Family was there in August when Ashley celebrated his 105th birthday and received a lifetime achievement award from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, something he fought and advocated for in the 1960′s. His hard work created this system that provides benefits for firefighters and law enforcement officers today. Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

