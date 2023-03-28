Oldest working drag queen, host of longest-running show in the US, Darcelle, passes away. #Legend #RIP

Darcelle’s legendary status was undeniable, as she held the title of the oldest active drag performer and served as the host of the longest-standing drag show on the Western coast of the United States.

Darcelle was a true legend in the world of drag performance. As the oldest working drag performer and the host of the longest-running drag show on the U.S. West Coast, she set a standard that few could match. Her impact on the drag community and beyond was immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of performers to come.

Born Walter Cole in 1930, Darcelle began her career as a female impersonator in the early 1960s. She quickly became a fixture of the Portland, Oregon drag scene, and over the years her fame grew as she toured the country and performed in countless venues. But it was her weekly performance at the Darcelle XV Showplace that truly cemented her status as a legend among drag performers.

For more than five decades, Darcelle hosted the Darcelle XV Show, which featured a cast of talented drag performers and a variety of comedy, music, and dance acts. The show was a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, and the audience was made up of people from all walks of life. Many legendary performers got their start at Darcelle’s show, and the impact of her influence on the drag community cannot be overstated.

Despite the challenges she faced as an openly gay performer in a conservative state, Darcelle never wavered in her commitment to her craft or her community. And as she aged, she continued to inspire those around her with her dedication and hard work. At the age of 93, she was still performing regularly at the Darcelle XV Showplace, and her energy and passion were undiminished.

Darcelle passed away in 2023, but her legacy lives on in the countless performers she inspired and the audiences she entertained. Her impact on the LGBTQ+ community and the world of drag performance cannot be overstated, and she will be remembered forever as a true legend.

Darcelle was SUCH a legend:the oldest working drag performer who hosted the longest-running drag show on the U.S. West Coast.https://t.co/74xgpknkK0— It Gets Better (@ItGetsBetter) March 28, 2023

