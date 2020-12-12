Oliana Park Death -Dead – Obituary : Oliana Park has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Oliana Park Death -Dead – Obituary : Oliana Park has Died .

Oliana Park has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Fiora @SimFin2 Tragedy struck the Park family shortly after Winterfest. Oliana, Vaea’s beloved wife, talented engineer and mother of Rangi and Nailani, has died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.