Oliver Friggieri Death -Dead : Prof. Oliver Friggieri has died .
Prof. Oliver Friggieri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“George Vella on Twitter: “The country is saddened at the passing away of Prof. Oliver Friggieri. We have lost an intellectual, award-winning poet and author, literary critic, staunch promoter of the Maltese language and identity – a man respected by everyone.”
The country is saddened at the passing away of Prof. Oliver Friggieri. We have lost an intellectual, award-winning poet and author, literary critic, staunch promoter of the Maltese language and identity – a man respected by everyone. My sincere condolences to his family.
— George Vella (@presidentmt) November 21, 2020
Tributes
Thank you for your service and acclaimed legacy that has influenced Maltese poetry, literature, education and philosophical teachings. One of the most important and pivotal men in Maltese history. Rest in Peace Prof. Oliver Friggieri. pic.twitter.com/S1Mw3vY6qQ
— George Portelli (@portelli_george) November 21, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.