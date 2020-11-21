Oliver Friggieri Death -Dead : Prof. Oliver Friggieri has died .

Prof. Oliver Friggieri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“George Vella on Twitter: “The country is saddened at the passing away of Prof. Oliver Friggieri. We have lost an intellectual, award-winning poet and author, literary critic, staunch promoter of the Maltese language and identity – a man respected by everyone.”

The country is saddened at the passing away of Prof. Oliver Friggieri. We have lost an intellectual, award-winning poet and author, literary critic, staunch promoter of the Maltese language and identity – a man respected by everyone. My sincere condolences to his family. — George Vella (@presidentmt) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Thank you for your service and acclaimed legacy that has influenced Maltese poetry, literature, education and philosophical teachings. One of the most important and pivotal men in Maltese history. Rest in Peace Prof. Oliver Friggieri. pic.twitter.com/S1Mw3vY6qQ — George Portelli (@portelli_george) November 21, 2020