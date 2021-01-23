Olivia Chutich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 21-year-old Iowa State University student and daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler was found dead .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Olivia Chutich, 21, was found dead in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta sorority at Iowa State University Friday morning, according to officials. Posted by Fox 9 on Friday, January 22, 2021

Police in Ames, Iowa, are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old Iowa State University student from Minnesota was found in the parking lot of a sorority residence Friday morning. Family members identified the woman as Olivia Chutich, the daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.

Source: Woman found dead in Iowa was daughter of Minn. justice, Allina CEO – StarTribune.com

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

David Casanova

My heart goes out to the family. Condolences. Hope the police are able to figure out what happened

Sandy Neddersen

Why do people have to pick everything apart? Why wouldn’t we want to know who the parents are? Someone just lost their child. Condolences to the family

Christine Gunderson Alfredson

So very sad ! Condolences to the family.

But fox 9 why does it matter what her parents do for a living – supreme court justice and CEO of Allina does that change anything?

Emma Marek

So thankful Camp Birchwood brought us together, you’ll forever be in my heart Olivia. So grateful for the time we got to spend together.

Jerry Newcomb

It breaks my heart to see this ,this is very sad. My condolences go out to the family. Doesn’t anyone know what happened and wouldn’t there anyone close by to try to get her help?

Margo Hurst

My prayers are with this young woman’s family for comfort and strength.

Ann Bale Rasmussen

So very sorry for the loss of your daughter, keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Reading the comments, she was a beautiful young lady.

Carrie Horn Ferris

People a beautiful young woman died. It’s tragic – really none of our business but details aren’t released.

Kendra Miller

You will be missed, Olivia. Thank you Camp Birchwood for bringing us together. I am grateful to have known you.

Pamela Stenberg

She was my doctors daughter. I remember when her and her partner adopted her in 99. This is so sad, how horrible. My heart goes out to Penny and her wife .

Claire Schroeder Lundgren

Was a cause of death released? That might be of interest to the community. A girl does not just wind up dead in a sorority parking lot.

LMarie Plinski

So sad for her and her family. Many prayers! It’s so devastating to deal with the loss of a young one. So very sad!

Debra Peterson

My god what the heck is wrong with people, this is just so sad. Prayers for her family and friends. Very sorry for your loss. I don’t know if there’s hope any more for peace it’s a very scary world these day’s.

Janet Thorsten Leone

It sounds like this young lady touched many in her tragically short lifetime. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.

Lynn Strese

My thoughts & prayers go out to this young woman’s family , this is not the time to point fingers or second guess what happened people. Just think how you’d feel if it was someone you knew?! .

Kris Miller

Olivia, my sweet girl. I’m so grateful to have known you, you lit up an entire room. Thank you Camp Birchwood for bringing me this beautiful soul. Rest In Peace

Donna Soderberg Johnson

My deepest sympathy to Dr. Wheeler, her family and their friends for this tragic loss

Robin Seiler Winterfeldt

Oh this is so tragic! I am so very heart broken for the family! Deepest sympathies!

Brittney Frede

Don’t care where her parents work. A young female died. That’s what matters. Prayers to her and her family.

Sue DiMancari

So very sorry for your tragic loss. Prayers to the entire family.

Stacy Verstraete Pagano

Omg 💔 Sending comforting thoughts to her parents and loved ones. Stepmom of a daughter the same age and I cannot imagine the horror and grief they must be feeling.

Karen Dewey

My heart breaks for you Dr Wheeler and Margaret. You’re in my thoughts and prayers.

Jenny Enstad Eggert

I’m heartbroken for Penny. How devastating to lose a child. My prayers are with their family.

David Smith

Sad. I tell my daughter all the time to be cautious. Especially people you just met and want be instant friends. And it doesn’t matter who her parents were. They are still her parents and they’re going through something I hope I never will