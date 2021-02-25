Olivia Chutich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Olivia Chutich has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 25. 2021

Olivia Chutich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.

KWWL 13h · JUST IN: Police in Ames say an autopsy shows the death last month of 21-year-old Olivia Chutich outside an Iowa State University sorority house was caused by acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Source: (1) KWWL – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Gayle Rose

There is never a reason for a laughing emoji on a persons passing, no matter the reason this young lady sadly lost her life to soon, prayers to the family in this very hard time

Carol Arne Botts

Very sad. This can happen all too easily with kids who go out to have fun and do not know their limits.

Mary Kay Gilstrap

Yes, this is sad. It unfortunately happens too often. What can we do to impress the dangers of doing anything to the excess. Drinking eating, speeding all have danger warnings but we fail to notice them.

Darling H Peysyens

We can all be sad and crying but this will happen on and on if parents do not educate children while in their homes. Inculcate in their young mind that alcohol is not good in their body. A lot of different consequences can happen once they are drunk or trying alcohol in parties. Parents be weary, start at their young age if they still do it and something happened you did your part.

Don French

Very sad. Good reminder to use the buddy system, especially if one goes out drinking. Look out for each other.

