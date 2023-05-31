“Olivia Claudia Motta Casta”: Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta: Age, Biography, Height, and Net Worth of a Curvy Model

Who is Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta?

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta is a Brazilian curvy model who has gained recognition for her work in the fashion industry. She is known for her stunning looks and curvaceous figure, which has made her a sought-after model in the industry. Casta has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and has become a role model for many young women who aspire to be models.

Age and Biography

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta was born on February 24, 1990, in Brazil. She was raised in a middle-class family and had a passion for modeling from a young age. Casta started her career as a model when she was just 17 years old and has made a name for herself in the industry. She is now 31 years old and has become a well-known curvy model.

Casta has a strong social media presence and uses her platform to inspire and empower young women. She often shares her journey as a model and the challenges she has faced along the way. Casta is also an advocate for body positivity and encourages women to embrace their curves and love their bodies.

Height and Body Measurements

As a curvy model, Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta has a stunning figure that has made her a popular choice for fashion brands. She stands at 5 feet 10 inches (177cm) and has a curvaceous body with measurements of 36-28-42 inches (91-71-107cm). Casta’s hourglass figure has made her a role model for women who have a similar body shape.

Career and Achievements

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta started her career as a model when she was just 17 years old. She began by modeling for local brands in Brazil and quickly gained recognition for her stunning looks and curvaceous figure. Casta’s breakthrough came when she was signed by IMG Models, one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world.

Since then, Casta has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, and Calvin Klein. She has also appeared on the cover of magazines such as Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. Casta has become a role model for young women who aspire to be models and has inspired many with her message of body positivity.

Net Worth

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta’s net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful modeling career and endorsements with various fashion brands. Casta’s popularity on social media has also contributed to her net worth, as she earns money through sponsored posts and collaborations with brands.

Conclusion

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta is a Brazilian curvy model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has become a role model for young women who aspire to be models and has inspired many with her message of body positivity. Casta’s stunning looks and curvaceous figure have made her a popular choice for fashion brands, and she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. With her talent and determination, there is no doubt that Casta will continue to make waves in the fashion world.

Source Link :Who is Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta Age, Biography, Height, Net Worth,curvy model/

Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta modeling career Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta body measurements Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta Instagram Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta Brazilian heritage Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta runway shows