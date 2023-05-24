Olivia Dunne net worth: Celebrity Net Worth of Olivia Dunne

What is Olivia Dunne’s Net Worth?

Olivia Dunne is a talented artistic gymnast and social media personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Her success both in the gymnastics world and on social media has resulted in major endorsement deals, making her one of the highest-paid college athletes in the world.

Early Life and Junior Gymnastics Career

Olivia Dunne was born on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey, and began her gymnastics training at a young age. As a junior gymnast, she made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, where she came in 28th place in the all-around. She subsequently competed at the US Classic, where she came in 12th. Dunne had a much better showing at the National Championships in 2016, finishing 12th in the all-around and coming in sixth on the floor exercise.

Senior Gymnastics Career

In 2018, Dunne made her senior debut, and although an ankle injury limited her at the 2018 US Classic, she managed to compete in the all-around at the National Championships, where she finished 18th. However, Dunne’s lingering injuries caused her to miss the 2019 season. In 2020, she competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup, coming in 11th place.

NCAA Career and Social Media Fame

In 2020, Dunne joined the Louisiana State University Tigers women’s gymnastics team, where she has been a standout performer. She has also gained a massive following on social media, particularly on TikTok, where she has over seven million followers. Due to her viral popularity, Dunne has landed various endorsement deals with major brands, earning her millions of dollars and the title of the highest-paid college athlete.

Endorsements and Controversy

Dunne has signed with WME Sports and announced her first exclusive brand partnership with activewear brand Vuori. In early 2023, she posted a paid-sponsorship video on TikTok promoting Caktus.AI, which caused controversy due to LSU’s stance against using AI to produce academic work. Nonetheless, Dunne’s net worth continues to rise, and her future in both gymnastics and social media looks bright.

Overall, Olivia Dunne’s net worth of $6 million is a testament to her talent and hard work both as a gymnast and social media personality. Through her endorsements and social media fame, Dunne has become one of the most recognizable college athletes in the world, and her future looks incredibly bright.

News Source : Celebrity Net Worth

Source Link :Olivia Dunne Net Worth | Celebrity Net Worth/