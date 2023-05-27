Oliwier Kaczmarowska today : Obituary of Oliwier Kaczmarowska: Teen Previously Reported Missing, Found Deceased in River Trent

Body of Missing Teen, Oliwier Kaczmarowska, Found in River Trent: Obituary today 2023.

The body of a 15-year-old boy found in the River Trent has been identified as Oliwier Kaczmarowska. Specialist officers had searched for the teenager after he was last seen close to the Nottinghamshire border at The Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough on 22 May. The police believe that he entered the water after viewing CCTV footage of someone entering the river near the bank. His death is not being treated as suspicious. Tributes have been laid in the area and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

News Source : LEX14

