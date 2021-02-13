OLLE NYGREN Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Varg Olle Nygren, Speedway Rider has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

OLLE NYGREN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

OLLE NYGREN, who died today aged 91, was one of the all-time greats of Swedish speedway, the first Swede to make an impact in the UK from the early 50s. He was a genuine motorsport all-rounder, excelling in road-racing, scrambles, grasstrack, ice and car racing. RIP, 'Varg-Olle'. pic.twitter.com/KwTFLGacZ2 — Retro Speedway (@retrospeedway) February 13, 2021

Wolves Speedway

Wolverhampton Speedway are saddened to hear that Swedish legend Olle Nygren has passed away.

Highly respected character,

Our condolences to his family and friends.