OLLE NYGREN Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Varg Olle Nygren, Speedway Rider has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
OLLE NYGREN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
OLLE NYGREN, who died today aged 91, was one of the all-time greats of Swedish speedway, the first Swede to make an impact in the UK from the early 50s. He was a genuine motorsport all-rounder, excelling in road-racing, scrambles, grasstrack, ice and car racing. RIP, 'Varg-Olle'. pic.twitter.com/KwTFLGacZ2
— Retro Speedway (@retrospeedway) February 13, 2021
Wolves Speedway
Wolverhampton Speedway are saddened to hear that Swedish legend Olle Nygren has passed away.
Highly respected character,
Our condolences to his family and friends.
