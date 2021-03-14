Olu Benson Lulu- Briggs Death – Obituary : RT @GEJonathan: Today I was in Abonnema, Akuku Toru LGA of Rivers State for the commendation service of late High Chief Olu Bens…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @GEJonathan: Today I was in Abonnema, Akuku Toru LGA of Rivers State for the commendation service of late High Chief Olu Benson Lulu- Briggs. Chief Lulu-Briggs will be greatly missed for his humanitarian outreaches and selfless interventions.

May God grant his soul eternal rest. – GEJ



