Oluwaseyitan Ifedayo Matthew Adetifa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BAIS student — Oluwaseyitan Ifedayo Matthew Adetifa has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of a former BAIS student — Oluwaseyitan Ifedayo Matthew Adetifa — at the tender age of 17 (2003 – 2021). Seyitan’s funeral was held today. Seyitan was loved at BAIS, and our deepest condolences go to his family.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.