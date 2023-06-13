Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32 from Childbirth Complications

Tori Bowie : Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies from childbirth complications

According to an autopsy report, Tori Bowie, a world champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, died due to complications related to childbirth. The report stated that Bowie was estimated to be 8 months pregnant and was undergoing labor at the time of her death in May. The cause of death was ruled natural. Officials said possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia, which is the onset of seizures or a coma related to preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy. Bowie’s death was announced on May 3 by her management company and USA Track & Field. Bowie was best known for running the anchor leg that took America’s 4×100-meter relay team to gold in Brazil, leading a legendary squad of Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner. Bowie also won the 100-meter silver and the 200-meter bronze in the 2016 Games.

News Source : Chantal Da Silva

