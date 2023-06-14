Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Dies from Childbirth Complications

ORLANDO, Florida — U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie passed away due to childbirth complications, according to an autopsy report.

Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was discovered deceased last month at the age of 32.

According to the autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Orlando, Florida, Bowie was found in a “secured residence” in bed, showing signs of undergoing labor. She was estimated to be eight months pregnant and had possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report stated that “the manner of death is natural.”

Black women in the United States have the highest maternal mortality rate – 69.9 per 100,000 live births in 2021, which is almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the area in early May for a “well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The woman was later identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie.

Toxicology results were negative, and the autopsy report listed bipolar disorder in her medical history.

Bowie grew up in Mississippi and was taken in by her grandmother as an infant. She considered herself a basketball player and reluctantly participated in track as a teenager. However, she later excelled as an elite sprinter and long jumper, attending Southern Mississippi where she won the long jump NCAA championships at both indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. She also ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to earn gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.