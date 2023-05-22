Om Gandhi : Teenager Om Gandhi mourned by community after being shot and killed by his father in Salt Lake City murder-suicide

Community Mourns Death of Victim Om Gandhi in Salt Lake City Murder-Suicide

Following a tragic murder-suicide in Salt Lake City, the community gathered at Sunnyside Park to mourn the loss of Om Gandhi, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed by his father, Parth Gandhi. Om’s friends organized a vigil to celebrate his love for music and raise awareness about their situation. Court documents show a lengthy custody battle between Parth and his ex-wife for Om. The community is still seeking answers about what happened and mourning the loss of a young life. Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention are available, including the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition hotline and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Additionally, for those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 for free support.

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

