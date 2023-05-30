Om Puri biography: Possible rephrased titles: – Om Puri’s Spouse: Who Was He Married to? – Om Puri’s Age: How Old Was He? – Om Puri’s Paternity: Who Was His Father? – The Life and Career of Om Puri: A Biographical Overview

Introduction

Om Puri was a legendary Bollywood actor who was known for his powerful performances and impeccable acting skills. He was born on October 18, 1950, in Ambala, Haryana, India. Om Puri is regarded as one of the finest actors that Indian cinema has ever produced. In this article, we will explore various aspects of Om Puri’s life and career.

Who is Om Puri’s Wife?

Om Puri was married twice in his life. His first wife was Seema Kapoor, who is the sister of actor Annu Kapoor. Om Puri and Seema Kapoor got married in 1991. However, their marriage did not last long, and they got divorced in 1998. Om Puri’s second wife was Nandita Puri, who is a writer and journalist. Om Puri and Nandita Puri got married in 1993. They have a son named Ishaan Puri. However, their marriage also ended in a divorce in 2013.

What is the Age of Om Puri?

Om Puri was born on October 18, 1950, which means he was 66 years old when he passed away on January 6, 2017. Om Puri had a long and illustrious career in Indian cinema, which spanned over four decades. He acted in over 200 films in various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, British, and American.

Who is the Father of Om Puri?

Om Puri was born to a Punjabi family in Ambala, Haryana, India. His father, Rajesh Puri, was a railway employee, and his mother, Ved Kumari, was a housewife. Om Puri had six siblings, and he was the youngest of them all. Om Puri’s family had a modest upbringing, and he had to struggle a lot to make a name for himself in the film industry.

Biography

Om Puri started his career in the film industry with a Marathi film named ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’ in 1976. However, he rose to fame with his role in the film ‘Ardh Satya’ in 1983, which earned him critical acclaim and several awards. Om Puri was known for his versatile acting skills, and he played a variety of roles in his career. He acted in several films in various genres, including comedy, drama, action, and thriller.

Om Puri also acted in several international films, including ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey,’ ‘City of Joy,’ ‘East Is East,’ and ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’ He was also a part of several British television shows, including ‘The Jewel in the Crown,’ ‘The Canterbury Tales,’ and ‘White Teeth.’ Om Puri was a versatile actor who could easily adapt to different roles and characters.

Apart from his acting career, Om Puri was also involved in several social causes. He was a vocal supporter of human rights and social justice. He was also associated with various non-governmental organizations that worked towards the betterment of society.

Conclusion

Om Puri was a legendary actor who will always be remembered for his impeccable acting skills and powerful performances. He was a versatile actor who played a variety of roles in his career. He was also a vocal supporter of social causes and worked towards the betterment of society. Om Puri’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and film enthusiasts.

