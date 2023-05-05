“Omaha crash” Today : Man sought by police for allegedly fleeing Omaha accident that resulted in his wife’s death

Police in Nebraska are searching for 39-year-old Pierre Brayman, who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife on April 26 near Carter Lake in Omaha. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, and he is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

According to an affidavit, Brayman’s 39-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, died after being thrown from a Ford F-150 that rolled into a tree line. Police found multiple Fireball shooters inside and around the truck and a cellphone near Tiffany with a background image of her husband. Bystanders who came to help told police that a man had run from the crash. Witnesses later picked out Pierre Brayman in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Brayman’s ex-wife spoke with police and said her ex-husband appeared on her doorstep in torn clothes and without shoes that same day. An investigator says Brayman told his ex that he had been in a crash before fleeing to Council Bluffs. Brayman’s license has been revoked since 2020, police said, and he was convicted of leaving a different crash in 2021.

Police think a lack of seat belts and alcohol were factors in the crash. It is important to note that seat belts can save lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2017 alone. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by about 45% for front-seat occupants of passenger cars and by about 60% for front-seat occupants of pickups, SUVs, and vans.

In addition to seat belts, it is also important to avoid drinking and driving. Alcohol-impaired driving is a serious problem in the United States, causing thousands of deaths each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10,142 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the United States.

Leaving the scene of a crash, especially one resulting in death, is a serious crime. In Nebraska, it is a Class III felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. It is important to stay at the scene of a crash and call for help if anyone is injured.

The tragic death of Tiffany Brayman is a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash. Anyone with information about Pierre Brayman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

News Source : KLKN-TV

Source Link :Police searching for man accused of leaving Omaha crash that killed his wife/