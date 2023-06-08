Omaha Home Shooting Leaves Jordan Fair and Taivion Hill Injured

Jordan Fair and Taivion Hill Injured in Omaha Home Shooting

Jordan Fair and Taivion Hill were injured in a shooting that occurred in a home in Omaha. The incident took place on Monday evening around 7 p.m. Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Omaha Police Department responded to the scene and is investigating the incident. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

According to witnesses, several gunshots were heard before Fair and Hill were found injured. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before the police arrived.

Fair and Hill’s current conditions are unknown. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

