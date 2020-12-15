Omar Barham Death -Obituary – Dead : Omar Barham of Indianapolis has Died .

Omar Barham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Nidal Baridi is with Mohamad Barham and 3 others . 7 hrs · ‎إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎, ʾinnā li-llāhi wa-ʾinna ʾilayhi rājiʿūn We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return. This is my friend and brother Omar Barham, he has everything man would want, success and many friends. He has 5 children, 4 girls and a boy. His devoted wife gave birth to the latest edition – baby girl Amal in June this year. Omar has made many people indebted with kindness and his trademark smile. He was a good man, made mistakes as life threw things in front of him, but has always remained kind and genuine. Today we were saddened – Omar is being put to earthly rest. Omar has passed after a long battle from COVID complications. He was 50 years old. If you’re reading this and have an extra prayer In your mind, please say one for Omar’s Loving family. God bless your soul

Tributes

Beth George wrote

Oh my Heavenly Father, my God my light please pray with me and take him to heaven in your loving arms.

RIP Omar Barham

I will be here on earth loving and guiding your son Zade in your name. Grandma and Grandpa will always tell Zade what a wonderful loving father he had.

Orhan Mekić wrote

Bašum Sagolsun dragi Nidale. Neka je rahmet Omarovoj duši, a sabur njegovoj familiji i prijateljima

Bas se cini da je Omar bio fin i sretan covjek sa velikom, sretnom i prekrasnom familijom.

Jako mi je zao zbog Tvog i vaseg gubitka

Lirija Lalic wrote

((O soul of reassuring, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfied, so enter my servants and enter my Paradise))

Oh God, wash him with water, cold, and purify him as the white dress purifies defilement, O God, if it is offensive, then overcome his bad deeds, and if it is good, increase his good deeds, O God, make his grave a garden of paradise and do not make it a pit of fire …

May Allah have mercy on him and make him dwell in Paradise and forgive him.

Jam Has wrote

I’m so sorry Nidal. Allah yirhamo. Gone so young. May God give his family the strength and patience to get thru this.

Ranya Atia wrote

Allah yerhamo and give his family strength. So sad

Fahmina Muhit wrote

Condolences to you and his family. May Allah grant him Jannah.

Doogie Snomis wrote

So sorry for this deep loss. Gone way too soon. May his memory be a blessing.

Laura Meier wrote

So sorry for your loss – sending love and prayers to you all.