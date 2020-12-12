Omar Khashram Death -Dead – Obituary : @AJENews diplomatic correspondent Omar Khashram has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Omar Khashram Death -Dead – Obituary : @AJENews diplomatic correspondent Omar Khashram has Died .

@AJENews diplomatic correspondent Omar Khashram has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Orhan Ayraç @ayracorhan Saddened to learn the demise of @AJENews diplomatic correspondent #OmarKhashram, my condolences to his family. May Almighty Allah bless his soul.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.