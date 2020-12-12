Omar Khashram Death -Dead – Obituary : @AJENews diplomatic correspondent Omar Khashram has Died .
@AJENews diplomatic correspondent Omar Khashram has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Saddened to learn the demise of @AJENews diplomatic correspondent #OmarKhashram, my condolences to his family. May Almighty Allah bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/nDgoFPBtmy
— Orhan Ayraç (@ayracorhan) December 12, 2020
Orhan Ayraç @ayracorhan Saddened to learn the demise of @AJENews diplomatic correspondent #OmarKhashram, my condolences to his family. May Almighty Allah bless his soul.
