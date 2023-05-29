“Omotola Jalade net worth”: Biography and Net Worth of Omotola Jalade

Introduction

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, also known as Omosexy, is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist, and former model. She was born on February 7, 1978, in Lagos, Nigeria. She is one of the most influential women in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Her works in the entertainment industry have earned her several awards and recognition both locally and internationally. In this article, we will discuss Omotola Jalade’s biography and net worth.

Early Life and Education

Omotola Jalade was born into a family of five in Lagos, Nigeria. Her parents were both from Ondo state in Nigeria. She had her primary education at Chrisland School, Opebi, Lagos. She then proceeded to Oxford Children School, Santos Layout, and Command Secondary School, Kaduna. She later studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Acting Career

Omotola Jalade started her acting career in 1995 when she was featured in the movie “Venom of Justice.” She rose to prominence after starring in the movie “Mortal Inheritance” in 1995. Since then, she has starred in over 300 movies, including “Lost Kingdom,” “Blood Sisters,” “Games Women Play,” “Last Wedding,” “Alter Ego,” and many more. In 2010, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Music Career

Aside from acting, Omotola Jalade is also a singer. She launched her music career in 2005 when she released her debut album titled “Gba.” She has also released other albums, including “Me, Myself, & Eyes,” and “Barren Land.” She has collaborated with several artists, including Harrysong, Paul Play, and Bono.

Philanthropy

Omotola Jalade is known for her philanthropic works. She is the founder of the Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme (OYEP), which aims to empower young people in Nigeria. She also launched the Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Foundation, which focuses on health, education, and empowerment. She has been involved in several campaigns, including the UN’s World Food Programme, Amnesty International, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Personal Life

Omotola Jalade is married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde, a Nigerian pilot. They got married in 1996 and have four children together. She is a devout Christian and a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Net Worth

Omotola Jalade’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She has earned her wealth from her acting and music careers, as well as her philanthropic works. She is also a brand ambassador for several companies, including Knorr, Pampers, and Ghandour Cosmetics.

Awards and Recognition

Omotola Jalade has won several awards and recognition for her works in the entertainment industry. She has won the African Movie Academy Award, the Screen Nation Awards, the Nollywood Movies Awards, and the Best Actress Award at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards. She was also awarded the MFR (Member of the Federal Republic) by the Nigerian government for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Conclusion

Omotola Jalade is a true icon in the Nigerian and African entertainment industry. Her contributions to the industry and her philanthropic works have earned her several awards and recognition. She is an inspiration to many young people in Nigeria and beyond. Her net worth is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent. We can only expect more greatness from Omosexy in the future.

Source Link :Omotola Jalade Biography And Net Worth/

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde biography Omotola Jalade Ekeinde net worth Omotola Jalade Ekeinde career Omotola Jalade Ekeinde movies Omotola Jalade Ekeinde personal life