A heartbreaking tragedy occurred on June 11, as Ayairia Anderson, a 21-year-old woman who was pregnant, lost her life due to being shot off Industrial Drive. The Hinds County coroner, Sharon Grisham-Stewart, has confirmed that this incident has been classified as a homicide.

