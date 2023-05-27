On May 25, 2023, at 5:17 PM, Clay and Claire Irwin suffered a sudden and devastating loss…

Remembering Clay and Claire Irwin

As many of you may already be aware, on May 25, 2023, at 5:17 PM, Clay and Claire Irwin tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in a car accident.

The Irwin Family

Clay and Claire were beloved members of their community and were married for 20 years. They leave behind two children, Lily, 16, and Ethan, 13. They were a tight-knit family who enjoyed spending time together, whether it was going on family vacations or attending their children’s extracurricular activities.

A Devastating Loss

The news of Clay and Claire’s passing has left their family, friends, and community in shock and grief. They were loved by many and will be deeply missed. The suddenness of their passing has left many struggling to come to terms with the reality of their loss.

Honoring Their Legacy

As we mourn the loss of Clay and Claire, it is important to remember the impact they had on our lives and to honor their legacy. They were both passionate about giving back to their community and were actively involved in various charitable organizations. One way to honor their memory is to continue their legacy of giving back by donating to a charity of your choice.

Supporting the Irwin Family

Lily and Ethan are now facing the unimaginable task of navigating life without their parents. As a community, it is important that we come together to support them during this difficult time. There are various ways to support the Irwin family, including setting up a meal train, offering to help with household tasks, or simply being there to listen and provide emotional support.

A Reminder to Cherish Life

The loss of Clay and Claire is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be. It is important to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to never take a single moment for granted. Let us honor Clay and Claire’s memory by living each day to the fullest and by spreading love and kindness wherever we go.

A Final Farewell

Clay and Claire were beloved members of our community, and their passing has left a lasting impact. We will miss their infectious smiles, warm personalities, and unwavering kindness. As we say goodbye to Clay and Claire, let us remember the love they shared and the legacy they leave behind.

