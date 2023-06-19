On Monday, the Facebook page of the Brantley County School System shared that a teenage girl and her grandmother from Brantley County passed away…

The Tragic Car Accident in Brantley County School System

The Brantley County School System announced on Facebook on Monday that a teenage girl and her grandmother from Brantley County had passed away in a collision. Sources have confirmed that Ella Knight, the 15-year-old daughter of Trent and Jennifer Knight, and Trent’s mother, Debra, lost their lives due to injuries sustained in the car accident.

