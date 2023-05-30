“Oncology molecular testing Mantova”: Mantova’s ASST uses molecular testing to enhance cancer treatments.

Advanced Molecular Testing to Improve Precision Oncology

The pathology department of Asst Mantova, led by Rosa Rinaldi, has made available next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for extended gene sequencing to aid in personalized targeted therapies for oncology patients. This technology will be available from December onwards. In 2022, Italy has estimated 390,700 new cancer diagnoses. In two years, there has been an increase of 14,100 cases. Cancer is a chronic disease that is potentially more preventable and curable today than in the past.

Precision oncology is based on the identification of biomarkers that allow the use of drugs that act selectively on tumor cells expressing these alterations. Compared to standard technologies that evaluate only one biomarker per analysis, the latest next-generation sequencing techniques allow for the simultaneous identification of a wider range of genetic alterations of different natures, such as mutations, amplifications, and gene fusions of numerous genes, all at the same time in a single analysis.

Gene sequencing testing also allows for the detection of NTRK gene fusions in minute quantities of tissue, enabling the treatment of malignant neoplasms in both adults and children with effective and cutting-edge drugs, regardless of the type of tumor. These agnostic therapies are designed to target a particular genetic mutation regardless of the organ affected by the disease. Such molecular alterations can be found in lung tumors, thyroid tumors, gastrointestinal tract tumors (colon, liver, pancreas, and appendix), sarcomas, central nervous system tumors (gliomas and glioblastomas), salivary gland tumors, melanomas, and some pediatric tumors (including infantile fibrosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma).

Thanks to the new technological approach and the high professionalism of the medical and technical personnel, the pathology department of Poma offers oncology patients an important contribution to therapeutic decision-making, with long-lasting clinical benefits regardless of age and tumor site. Response times are reduced, and the value of histological data (identification of the tumor through tissue examination) is complemented by the new mutational approach (identification of molecular alterations regardless of the site of origin of the disease). Molecular testing can be used for the treatment of colon, lung, melanoma, central nervous system, thyroid, bladder, biliary tract, endometrium, and breast tumors, as well as organ-independent biomarkers.

In conclusion, the availability of advanced molecular testing in Mantova represents a significant step forward in precision oncology. With the ability to detect more genetic alterations simultaneously, it can aid in identifying the most effective targeted therapies for oncology patients. This approach can lead to better clinical outcomes, reduced response times, and a more personalized approach to cancer treatment.

