One arrested for injuring Vivek and Subramaniyan in Palarivattom accident, Sinu Thomas injured in Angamaly fall from train

One person, identified as Godwin Joseph, was arrested by Palarivattom police in Kochi for causing injury to two passengers on a two-wheeler after ramming his car into them early on Wednesday. The injured passengers are Vivek and his father Subramaniyan. Joseph is suspected to not have a driving license. In another incident in Angamaly, a passenger named Sinu Thomas, 20, from Kollam, got injured after falling from a moving train at Angamaly on Wednesday. The railway protection force suspects that he fell asleep and fell. Thomas sustained severe injuries to his hands and is undergoing treatment at Kottayam medical college hospital.

