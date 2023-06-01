One arrested with illegal pistol and cartridge in possession, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

One arrested with illegal pistol and cartridge in possession, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

Posted on June 1, 2023

Ratan Sheikh : One person arrested with illegal weapon, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

Today, the city police’s CIA Staff apprehended Ratan Sheikh, a West Bengal native currently residing in a rented accommodation at Leather Complex. The police seized an illicit .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge from Sheikh’s possession.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Illegal firearm possession
  2. Criminal possession of a weapon
  3. Arrested for illegal pistol possession
  4. Handgun possession charges
  5. Unlawful possession of firearm
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply