One arrested with illegal pistol and cartridge in possession, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

Ratan Sheikh : One person arrested with illegal weapon, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal
Today, the city police’s CIA Staff apprehended Ratan Sheikh, a West Bengal native currently residing in a rented accommodation at Leather Complex. The police seized an illicit .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge from Sheikh’s possession.
Read Full story :WB man held with illegal pistol/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Illegal firearm possession
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Arrested for illegal pistol possession
- Handgun possession charges
- Unlawful possession of firearm