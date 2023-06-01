One arrested with illegal pistol and cartridge in possession, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

Ratan Sheikh : One person arrested with illegal weapon, identified as Ratan Sheikh from West Bengal

Today, the city police’s CIA Staff apprehended Ratan Sheikh, a West Bengal native currently residing in a rented accommodation at Leather Complex. The police seized an illicit .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge from Sheikh’s possession.

Read Full story : WB man held with illegal pistol /

News Source : The Tribune India

