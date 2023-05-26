One child killed, 28 injured in Uttar Pradesh bus-truck collision, Aashish identified as deceased

“Aashish (11) killed in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida” : Child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police

A bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, resulting in the death of one child and 28 injuries. The incident occurred at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Kasna police station’s Ladpura area. The deceased child, Aashish (11), has undergone post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and directed the district officials to assure the victims’ proper treatment and speedy recovery.

News Source : ThePrint

