One dead and another missing in World Cup floods.

Tragic Incident in WC Floods: One Dead, Another Missing

Sadly, one person has lost their life and another is currently missing in the Western Cape floods. The extreme weather conditions have caused devastation in the region, with many homes and businesses severely affected. The search for the missing person is ongoing, and emergency services are doing all they can to locate them. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident.

