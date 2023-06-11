One dead and five injured in Benton City party shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Six individuals were transported to nearby medical facilities following a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday at 12:06 a.m. on North Willard Avenue in Benton City, Washington, as stated in a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Out of the six victims, four sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment, one was admitted to the hospital, and one succumbed to injuries while being treated. The incident took place at a party where a dispute erupted among teenagers and young adults. The BCSO Investigations Division is probing the shooting, and anyone with any pertinent information is urged to contact the BCSO.

News Source : NBC Right Now

Source Link :Shooting at party in Benton City leaves five injured, one dead | News/