One dead and one injured in a shooting incident outside Safeway in Federal Way today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Friday night, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Safeway in Federal Way, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and one person being transported to the hospital. The victims were all males in their 20s, with two being found in a vehicle and the third located nearby. The preliminary investigation suggests that an argument took place between the victims’ vehicle and another vehicle that pulled up to them, with shots being fired before the suspect’s vehicle fled the area. A 20-year-old man later arrived at the Federal Way Police Department claiming to be the shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Federal Way shooting Safeway shooting Gun violence in Federal Way Homicide in Federal Way Crime news in Washington State

News Source : KING 5 Staff

Source Link :2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Federal Way Safeway/