One dead and several injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M University today.

A shooting at an apartment complex off campus in Prairie View, Texas resulted in the death of one Prairie View A&M University student and injury to two others on Thursday. The cause of the shooting and whether any suspects were in custody were not disclosed by the university. The condition of the injured students is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing. The university expressed condolences to the student’s family and friends and offered counseling services for emotional support.

News Source : Chloe Alexander

Source Link :Prairie View A&M students injured in shooting; one dead/