One dead and three injured in Apucarana shooting incident in Sumatra today.

Earlier this Saturday afternoon (10), a shooting occurred at Rua Albino Ganassin in Residencial Sumatra, Apucarana, in the northern region of Paraná. Sadly, one individual lost their life and three others were injured. The Fire Department reported that one victim passed away at the scene while two others were transported to the hospital for treatment.

News Source : Vivian

Source Link :Shooting in Sumatra leaves one dead and three injured in Apucarana/