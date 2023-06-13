One Dead and Two Injured in Palmetto Village Shooting Incident | Latest News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officers responded to reports of disturbances involving individuals riding four-wheelers and horses near the Palmetto Village in St. Landry Parish late at night. Sadly, the situation escalated and resulted in a shooting that caused one fatality and two injuries. The incident took place on Snows Road on a Saturday night at around 11 pm. Upon arriving at the scene, St. Landry Parish Sheriff deputies found three individuals with gunshot wounds. The man and woman were taken to the hospital, whereas the third victim, a woman, died due to her injuries. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explained that the mix of alcohol, horses, cowboys, and four-wheelers, along with people having fun, led to the unfortunate event. Palmetto Village had only witnessed one other murder in 2017 and is unaccustomed to such acts of violence. Sheriff Guidroz urged anyone with information to come forward, assuring them of confidentiality. The authorities are searching for suspects, and if anyone has any information about the incident, they should call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

