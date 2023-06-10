One dead in New Castle house fire, victim to undergo autopsy

“New Castle house fire victim” : One dead in New Castle house fire, victim identity unknown

A house fire in New Castle, Delaware has resulted in the death of one person, prompting an investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on Angola Road, where responding crews found heavy smoke emanating from the one-story home. Despite their efforts to extinguish the blaze, one person was found deceased inside the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victim’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy. The American Red Cross was present to assist one resident, while the estimated cost of damage to the property is $100,000.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

